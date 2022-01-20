Haverford Trust Co Takes $778,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

GNR opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $58.43.

