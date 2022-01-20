Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Trading Up 9.4%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF)’s share price was up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 159,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 89,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

