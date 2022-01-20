HC Wainwright Trims Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Target Price to $75.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TARO stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

