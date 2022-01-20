Head-To-Head Comparison: Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This table compares Fluent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -9.88 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.75

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 133 580 636 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 65.90%. Given Fluent’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fluent rivals beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

