Head to Head Contrast: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% Globant 7.46% 10.67% 7.60%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 6 0 3.00 Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.63%. Globant has a consensus price target of $334.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Globant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.35 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -102.25 Globant $814.14 million 11.73 $54.22 million $2.07 115.27

Globant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Clarivate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

