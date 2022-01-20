Head-To-Head Review: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) versus PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 5.15% 22.21% 7.39% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $15.96 billion 0.45 -$163.00 million $6.42 8.07 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kohl’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kohl’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 3 4 7 0 2.29 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kohl’s currently has a consensus target price of $64.58, suggesting a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Kohl’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

Summary

Kohl’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of cafÃ© and restaurant business; and property, investment, book store, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,500 retail stores and outlets in Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, Medan, Makassar, Batam, Manado, and other cities in Indonesia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

