Head to Head Survey: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 1 2 0 2.25 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 17.43% 38.59% 7.07% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtu Financial and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.63 $649.20 million $3.86 7.49 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

