Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 36,100 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after buying an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

