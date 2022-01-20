Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 873.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.