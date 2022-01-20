Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 8,551 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 396,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUT stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

