Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 192,600 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2,712.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

