Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR stock opened at $153.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

