Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.89 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NPO opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

