Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

