Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.24. 143,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,912,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 160.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 70,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 257.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

