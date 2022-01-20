Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.10. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 162,053 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.75 million and a P/E ratio of 272.50.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
