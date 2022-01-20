Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as high as C$1.10. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 162,053 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.75 million and a P/E ratio of 272.50.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,700. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,300 shares of company stock worth $549,310.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

