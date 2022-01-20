Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $9.63 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,604. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

