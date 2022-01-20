Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.54. 311,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,605. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

