Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.99. 113,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

