Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 246 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $235.16. 62,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,826. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.