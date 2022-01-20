Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,424 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.