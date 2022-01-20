Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Decreased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

HSIC stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

