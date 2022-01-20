Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $210.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hershey has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company continues to gain on recovery in away-from-home consumption. Robust at-home consumption has been also contributing to the upside. These trends were reflected in third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Solid consumer demand prompted Hershey to lift 2021 net sales and earnings view. However, the company has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while. During the quarter, the metric rose 3.7% year over year due to higher corporate expenses. Elevated logistics, labor and packaging costs owing to supply chain bottlenecks and unfavorable mix hurt its adjusted gross margin in the quarter. Supply chain costs, mainly logistics, labor and packaging, are likely to remain higher.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.67.

HSY opened at $199.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hershey has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $201.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Hershey by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

