HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HPK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,434. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

