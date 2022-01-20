Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

HI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 267,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

