Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

