Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $22.28 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.2% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

NYSE PSA traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.71. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.93. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.