Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

XOM traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 581,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,801,758. The company has a market capitalization of $312.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

