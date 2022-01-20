HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 3.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 1,635,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,014,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,595. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $185,500.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

