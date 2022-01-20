Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

