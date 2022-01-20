Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

