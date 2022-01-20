HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.40

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 177949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

