Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff Sells 5,000 Shares

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $998.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.76.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

