Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Short Interest Update

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $350,000.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

