HSBC Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hiscox to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions.

