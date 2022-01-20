Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 88,201 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

