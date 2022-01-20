Hudock Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.23 and its 200 day moving average is $308.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $217.29 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

