Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $14,940.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $14,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

HSON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.