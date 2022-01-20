Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.
HPP opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -416.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.
In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $19,677,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
