Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

HPP opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -416.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $19,677,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

