Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HDSN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,742. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

