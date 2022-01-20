Huntsman Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

HUN stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

