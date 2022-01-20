Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,773,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £87.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

