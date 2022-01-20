Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.07

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,773,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of £87.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

About Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

