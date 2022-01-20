Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HYSNY stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

