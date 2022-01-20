Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.36.
About Iberdrola
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.