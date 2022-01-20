Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 20,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.