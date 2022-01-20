ICHI Price Reaches $10.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.92 or 0.00025272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and $1.87 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.08 or 0.07491608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.95 or 0.99832145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007934 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,160 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

