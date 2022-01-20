ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $21.76. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 5,984,665 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
