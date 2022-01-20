ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $21.76. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 5,984,665 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.