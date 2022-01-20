Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Up 15.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 1,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 33,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

