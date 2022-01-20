IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $239.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.73.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $218.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

