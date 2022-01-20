IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.01

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $21.20. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 1,321 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

