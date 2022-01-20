Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Immatics stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95. Immatics has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 69.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

